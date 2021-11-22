Numbers of Thanksgiving travelers expected to increase in Nebraska, across country

Travel experts expect a 13% increase in Thanksgiving holiday travelers over 2020's numbers, so travelers should be prepared for busy roads and long lines at airports.
AAA predicts 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up from 47.1 million in 2020 but down from the 56 million who traveled in 2019.
Experts advise being patient and prepared. The roads and airports will be busy.
“International travel reopening will allow people to reconnect with friends and family and explore new places, while also giving a much-needed boost to the economy,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president for AAA Travel. “But it also means airports will be busier than we’ve seen, so travelers must plan for long lines and extra time for TSA checks.”
Arrive at the airport early so you’ll have plenty of time to get through longer security lines and other travel checkpoints. For domestic travel, AAA suggests arriving two hours ahead of departure time and three hours for international flights.
Hit the road when there’s less traffic and allow for extra time to get to your destination. Drivers should make sure their vehicles are ready for the trip. AAA expects to respond to more than 400,000 calls for help over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The Nebraska State Patrol is partnering with law enforcement agencies in the surrounding states of Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri to aid travelers. Those states also participate in the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which runs through the weekend.
Each agency is encouraging motorists, whether traveling in state or out of state, to check weather conditions before beginning their trip and be aware of the options for assistance available in neighboring states. Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska all use *55, while Kansas uses *47. All emergencies should be reported to 911.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminds travelers that there are ways to enjoy holiday traditions and still protect their health, noting the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk is to be vaccinated.
Some tips from the CDC include:
• Wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth if you are in public indoor settings.
• Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.
• If you are sick or have symptoms, don’t host or attend a gathering.
• Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID or have a close contact with someone who has COVID.
If you are considering traveling for a holiday or event, visit CDC’s travel page to help you decide what is best for you and your family. The CDC still recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated.
