Numbers of Thanksgiving travelers expected to increase in Nebraska, across country

Travel experts expect a 13% increase in Thanksgiving holiday travelers over 2020's numbers, so travelers should be prepared for busy roads and long lines at airports.

AAA predicts 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up from 47.1 million in 2020 but down from the 56 million who traveled in 2019.

Experts advise being patient and prepared. The roads and airports will be busy.

“International travel reopening will allow people to reconnect with friends and family and explore new places, while also giving a much-needed boost to the economy,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president for AAA Travel. “But it also means airports will be busier than we’ve seen, so travelers must plan for long lines and extra time for TSA checks.”

Arrive at the airport early so you’ll have plenty of time to get through longer security lines and other travel checkpoints. For domestic travel, AAA suggests arriving two hours ahead of departure time and three hours for international flights.

Hit the road when there’s less traffic and allow for extra time to get to your destination. Drivers should make sure their vehicles are ready for the trip. AAA expects to respond to more than 400,000 calls for help over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.