Officials: 2 Lincoln men killed in plane crash in rural Nebraska

Two men from Lincoln were killed when a small plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte on Wednesday, officials said.

The Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday identified the victims as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen, both of Lincoln.

Helmerichs, the president of Diamond Concrete Cutting Inc., who was instrumental in removing the Pershing Center mural in Lincoln in July, was piloting the single-engine plane that crashed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday between North Plate and Maxwell.

Flight records show the plane had left the Lincoln Airport earlier in the morning and crashed as it approached the North Platte airport to land.

It's unclear what led up to the crash, which is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. A spokesperson for the board did not respond to an inquiry Thursday.

Clausen, who graduated from Lincoln East High School in 2019, became a father of one and had started his own excavation company in the years since.

The 22-year-old was a high school football star at Lincoln Lutheran, where he amassed 3,000 passing yards in three seasons before transferring to East ahead of his senior year, garnering interest from Division I programs.

Greg Nelson, who coached Clausen at Lutheran, remembered him as the ultimate competitor when he suited up for the Warriors and a fun-loving guy off the field.

Recalling his time coaching Clausen in a brief phone call Thursday, Nelson recounted the 22-year-old's junior year — his last at Lutheran — when a foot injury knocked Clausen, the team's quarterback, out for nearly the entire season.

He returned for the Warriors' Class C-2 quarterfinal matchup with Arcadia-Loup City having lost his job as the team's starting pass thrower, instead shining at running back en route to a 21-12 upset win.

Clausen averaged nearly 5 yards per carry that day, his first game back after breaking his foot.

But it's not his performance on the field that Nelson remembers most. It was Clausen's embrace of quarterback Cole Schaedel after the team's win.

"Those two had competed every single day to be the quarterback for three years," Nelson said. "And, at the end of the day, one was the quarterback, the other one wasn't. But the very first thing they did when the whistle blew was hug each other.

"That's the picture I use when I talk about what it means to be a teammate."