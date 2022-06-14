Officials celebrate opening of NDOT's operations center in Omaha

A new Nebraska Department of Transportation operations center in Omaha should provide drivers with more immediate information on hazards along Nebraska’s highways and interstates.

State officials gathered Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the center, which is essentially a merger of the department’s previous two operation centers — with one located in Omaha and Lincoln each. The new combined center in Omaha is located at a Nebraska State Patrol office along South 108th Street.

According to Jessica Sherwood, manager of the center, staff members have access to more than 380 live traffic cameras across the state. With access to those feeds and other information now under one roof, staff members will be able to more quickly and effectively communicate with each other, first responders and ultimately the public about obstacles and hazards on Nebraska’s roads.

That includes distributing real-time information via various methods including the smartphone navigation app Waze, which provides crowdsourced traffic information, and more than 330 message boards across the state.

“There’s nothing worse than to come up on an incident unaware where you wish you could have took that exit just prior to the incident,” NDOT Director John Selmer said. “We hope that this center will help meet the desires and expectation of our public.”

Sherwood said the center will operate at all hours. That’s a change from when there were two district operation centers, which didn’t operate at a full-time capacity and relied on people working on call.

“The state operation center’s No. 1 goal and priority is to provide the most accurate and timely information to our traveling public throughout the state,” she said.

The creation of the state operation center marks the latest in what Gov. Pete Ricketts said is his administration’s effort to create efficiencies in state government under a “philosophy of continuous improvement.” Ricketts pointed to how NDOT was formed out of the merger of the state’s Department of Roads and Department of Aeronautics in 2017.

“Our mission is to create opportunities for Nebraskans (and a) more effective, more efficient and customer-focused state government,” he said.

