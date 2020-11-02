Officials identify 2 people who were killed in Nebraska crashes over the weekend

A 19-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man who were killed in crashes on Nebraska roads over the weekend have been identified.

Jennifer Rivera of Grand Island was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle crash Friday in Hall County. A spokesman for the Hall County Sheriff’s Office reported that Rivera was driving east on East Capital Avenue just outside Grand Island when she lost control of her vehicle on a curve. The vehicle crashed shortly before 6 a.m.

About 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Lance R. Pfeifer of Stromsburg died in a crash just west of Osceola. Investigators from the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Pfeifer was pronounced dead at the scene after he lost control of his vehicle, which crashed near the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 92.

Three other people who died over the weekend in crashes in Merrick, Cedar and Douglas Counties previously were identified. Those killed were Eric S. Johnson, 44, of Central City in Merrick County, on Friday; Toby Hoffman, 49, of Yankton, South Dakota, in Cedar County, on Saturday; and Christopher Taylor, 52, of Omaha, near 168th Street and Ames Avenue in Douglas County, on Saturday.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, state officials had recorded 200 fatalities on state roads, according to the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety. At that point last year, the state had 212 traffic fatalities.

