Officials investigating report of individual experiencing 'medical event' following vaccination
Health officials will investigate a report that an individual experienced a "significant medical event" after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The individual, a medical worker in his/her late 40s, experienced the event a week after being administered the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Details of the medical event weren't specified. The individual was in the Four Corners Health District, which is based in York.

As with any adverse event or death following vaccination, this will be entered into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. Doing so allows the CDC and FDA to track adverse events for safety evaluations.

Nebraska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, said officials will share the results of the review as soon as they are available.

More than 405,162 Moderna vaccinations have been administered in Nebraska as of Wednesday, and vaccination is the best line of defense against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Department said.

