Officials watch for flooding in eastern Nebraska as river ice melts

Observers in eastern Nebraska will be keeping a close eye on area rivers for signs of flooding as a welcome warming trend begins to melt ice and snow.

"We're just waiting to see how the snow will melt over the next couple of days," said hydrologist David Pearson of the National Weather Service office in Valley. "We'll be watching closely."

Highs on both Monday and Tuesday were expected to be in the mid-40s before dropping back into the upper 30s Thursday, according to Hallie Bova, a Valley-based weather service meteorologist. The first week of March, Bova said, should see a return to average highs in the mid-40s, warm enough to accelerate the melting of snow and ice.

"How warm it gets kind of depends on how much snow melts," Bova said. "It does look like we'll have some more above-normal (temperature) days in early March."

Pearson said observers will focus on the Platte River near Fremont, where ice jams already have occurred. An ongoing ice jam at Fremont is located at the U.S. Highway 77 bridge and continues upstream for two to three miles, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District reported.