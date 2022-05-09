Offutt airmen ask judge to block COVID vaccine mandate, citing religious beliefs

Three current or former Offutt airmen who have refused the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds asked a federal district court judge in Omaha on Monday to stop the Air Force from discharging or otherwise punishing them.

Capt. Ian McGee, an RC-135 instructor pilot with the Offutt-based 55th Wing, said he applied for a religious exemption eight months ago but hasn’t received a response from his chain of command. He expects it to be denied, as the Air Force has denied nearly all of the more than 7,800 airmen who have applied for them under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, known as RFRA.

McGee said he would give up his nine-year military career rather than be injected with a vaccine tested with cell lines taken many years ago from aborted fetuses.

“It goes against my sincerely held religious beliefs as a born-again Christian,” McGee testified. “My resolve is to stay with my relationship with Jesus Christ.”

The three airmen are part of a larger group of 36 — including active-duty, National Guard and reserves — who filed suit in U.S. District Court in Nebraska in March seeking to overturn the mandate issued by the Pentagon last August. They argue it is a violation of their First Amendment rights.

The defendants include Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, and the leaders of the Kansas and Nebraska National Guards.

Seventeen of the airmen are assigned to Offutt, and three serve in Lincoln with the Nebraska Air National Guard. Eleven others are from McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas. Others are from Arizona, Texas, Mississippi and Virginia.

They are represented by former Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach and a team of lawyers from the America First Policy Institute, a conservative think tank organized last year by several top advisers in the administration of former President Donald Trump.

At Monday's hearing, Kobach asked Judge Brian Buescher for a preliminary injunction barring the Air Force from taking any punitive action against any of the 7,835 airmen who have requested exemptions under RFRA.

If granted, it would apply nationwide.

"These individuals should not be punished for practicing their religious faith," Kobach said.

He blasted the elaborate multi-level review of the applications for religious exemptions, alleging that more than 7,500 have been denied and only 46 granted. And the ones granted were only for airmen who were within six months of retirement.

"It's a colossal bureaucratic waste of time, when none are granted," he said.

Tim Hook, a lawyer for the U.S. Attorney's Office representing the military defendants, justified the vaccine mandate because of the extreme risk to the military in a pandemic that has now claimed more than 1 million lives. He noted several COVID outbreaks on military posts and U.S. Navy ships, some of which prevented deployments.

"This virus has killed more people than all those killed in all the nation's wars," he said.

Hook's co-counsel, Lynett Wagner, said courts have traditionally given the military wide latitude to make decisions for the defense of the nation, citing a concurring opinion just two weeks ago by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in a parallel religious freedom case involving Navy SEALs.

"The commanders on the front line are in the best position to evaluate the level of risk," Wagner said. "We are going to have to rely on the commanders to make the decision."

McGee said he has deployed 10 times in his career, and three times since the pandemic began in 2020. He just returned in April from a six-month deployment to Qatar, in the Middle East, during which he was named "Officer of the Quarter." That signifies the outstanding performance among 200 officers in his unit.

During the deployment, he accepted restrictions that didn't apply to his vaccinated peers, such as frequent testing and a requirement that he not leave base.

But because of the new requirements, he can no longer deploy or travel away from Offutt for any training. That will stymie his career.

"I would be willing to take any less-restrictive measures to help the Air Force in reducing the spread of COVID-19," McGee said.

A second plaintiff in the case, Lt. Col. Armand Fondren II, a former RC-135 pilot at Offutt who is now an instructor pilot in Mississippi, testified that his application for a religious exemption was reviewed by a "religious review team" that included his unit's chaplain. The six-member group voted 4-2 to recommend the exemption be granted, and his commander agreed. But his exemption was turned down at higher levels.

Except for lawyers, the courtroom was cleared during the testimony of a third plaintiff — an enlisted Air Force reservist identified in court documents as "Airman #9" — to preserve his anonymity because of his sensitive job as an Arabic and French language translator aboard RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft at Offutt.

In his closing arguments, Kobach urged Buescher to act quickly. He said 18 of the 36 airmen now face discharge because their requests and appeals have been denied.

Buescher said he would be looking closely at whether the Air Force was issuing automatic denials of religious exemptions. He didn't indicate when he would issue his ruling, except to say: "As soon as I can."

