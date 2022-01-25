Offutt crews have ears on Russian troop build-up during Ukraine flights

“There’s been a spike in the RC-135 operations in Eastern Europe, and over Ukraine,” said Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, who commanded the 55th Wing a decade ago and who now serves on the House Armed Services Committee.

Both the frequency and types of aircraft have ramped up over the last two months, according to aircraft monitors who track the flights through websites such as ADSBexchange.com.

“The frequency has gone from three or four times a week, to multiple flights a day,” said Hopkins, co-author of “Crowded Skies: Cold War Reconnaissance in the Baltic,” slated for publication in March. “All of a sudden, this is from the south of Europe to the north of Europe; from Yalta to St. Petersburg.”

For years, the U.S. has flown routine Rivet Joint missions in the region, from forward-deployed bases in England and Greece. The routes have primarily focused on Kaliningrad (a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea dense with military facilities) and Crimea (a Ukrainian peninsula in the Black Sea, seized by Russia in 2014). They’ve been joined by three British Rivet Joints, called Airseekers.

Recently, the planes have expanded routes over Poland, eastern Ukraine, and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.