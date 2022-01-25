Offutt crews have ears on Russian troop build-up during Ukraine flights

If Russian forces invade Ukraine in the coming weeks, some Offutt-based air crews may be among the first to know.
Two RC-135W Rivet Joint aircraft from Offutt Air Force Base’s 55th Wing (plus a third from Great Britain’s Royal Air Force) are part of a growing wave of reconnaissance aircraft from U.S. and allied nations flying just beyond the Russian frontier, watching and listening for signs of war.
Collectively, these planes — both manned and unmanned — can pick up many kinds of electronic signals. The Rivet Joints carry teams of interpreters capable of translating radio communications from the ground at a range of up to 300 miles, said Robert Hopkins III, who flew RC-135s in the Gulf War and is now a historian of Air Force reconnaissance missions.
“They are the eyes and ears of America’s national command authority – people you live next door to you in Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion and Plattsmouth,” Hopkins said. “Anyone on the front lines is going to have a front-row seat to what’s happening.”
Since late December, reconnaissance planes from the U.S., Great Britain, Sweden, Germany and Norway have logged close to 100 flights near the Russian border — especially near Ukraine, where Russia has reportedly massed up to 100,000 troops for a possible invasion. Rivet Joint — two from the United States, one from Great Britain — have flown at least 18 of those missions.
“There’s been a spike in the RC-135 operations in Eastern Europe, and over Ukraine,” said Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, who commanded the 55th Wing a decade ago and who now serves on the House Armed Services Committee.
Both the frequency and types of aircraft have ramped up over the last two months, according to aircraft monitors who track the flights through websites such as ADSBexchange.com.
“The frequency has gone from three or four times a week, to multiple flights a day,” said Hopkins, co-author of “Crowded Skies: Cold War Reconnaissance in the Baltic,” slated for publication in March. “All of a sudden, this is from the south of Europe to the north of Europe; from Yalta to St. Petersburg.”
For years, the U.S. has flown routine Rivet Joint missions in the region, from forward-deployed bases in England and Greece. The routes have primarily focused on Kaliningrad (a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea dense with military facilities) and Crimea (a Ukrainian peninsula in the Black Sea, seized by Russia in 2014). They’ve been joined by three British Rivet Joints, called Airseekers.
Recently, the planes have expanded routes over Poland, eastern Ukraine, and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
“The last couple of months, things have been slowly escalating,” said Amelia Smith, an online aircraft tracker who lives near Boston. “It’s definitely new and interesting to see these flights over Ukraine itself.”
Smith, 25, is part of a small army of internet sleuths who have taken advantage of the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) network that monitors civilian and military air traffic around the world.
She works for an office-supply retailer and has had no degree or special training in defense issues. But she has a hobbyist’s avid interest in intelligence and aerial reconnaissance — and a knack for digging up information online.
“Open source intelligence is available to anyone,” she said. “Anyone can do this.”
Smith’s daily updates on reconnaissance flights over Eastern Europe — posted on her Twitter account, @ameliairheart — have drawn a following on social media. Her posts mapping the flights draw hundreds of “likes” and dozens of retweets among her following of military intelligence and aviation enthusiasts.
Smith is the first to map out each plane’s surveillance range, using colorful bubbles that show the distance their crews can see and hear.
Smith’s data shows that 18 of the flights involved Rivet Joints. In the most recent, on Monday, a 55th Wing RC-135 operating out of Mildenhall flew a U-shaped track around Kaliningrad over Poland and Lithuania.
She has also tracked flights by several other crewed aircraft types, including Air Force E-8 JSTARS and E-3 AWACS and Navy P-8A Poseidons, plus unmanned RQ-4 Global Hawks and MQ-9 Reapers.
All can intercept different types of electronic and communication signals.
“Rivet Joints and P-8s are ears. E-8 JSTARS are ground eyes, and E-3 AWACS are aerial eyes,” Hopkins said.
The drones can operate at very high altitudes, and for long periods of time.
The Army has contributed RC-12X aircraft along with its new ARTEMIS system, both of which operate at lower altitudes..
“They give you overlapping capabilities,” Bacon said.
He said he was encouraged that Sweden, which is not part of NATO, has joined in the reconnaissance effort. It’s air force averaged about one monitoring flight a day for the last 2 ½ weeks.
“We have always hoped Sweden would join NATO,” Bacon said.
Ukraine neighbors Russia on its southwest frontier but is culturally and linguistically separate. It was incorporated into the Soviet Union and was considered that empire’s “breadbasket” because of the crops that were grown there. But it was also a target of Stalinist terror, including a forced famine and large-scale political purges in the 1930s.
Ukraine joined nearly all of the former Soviet republics in declaring its independence after the 1991 breakup of the USSR. Domestically, it has swerved back and forth between governments that tilt towards Russia or the West.
Since Putin took power in 2000, he has sought to permanently return Ukraine to Russia’s orbit – including by force, as when he engineered the annexation of Crimea and occupied eastern Ukraine with a proxy army in 2014.
