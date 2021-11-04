Offutt jet escapes rough landing in England with $125K in damage

“I think the pilot (who was) flying flared high, realized it, then pushed the nose over to try and land,” he said. “The best thing to do in a premature flare in a crosswind is to go around. Never push the nose down.”

For retired Brig. Gen. Reg Urschler, a former 55th Wing commander, the video brought to mind landings at Shemya, in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, where RC-135 pilots had to navigate stronger crosswinds in worse conditions than those seen in the RAF Mildenhall video.

“I’m just very damned uncomfortable and concerned watching that,” he said.

John Achor, 87, of Elkhorn, piloted the RC-135 during a career with the Strategic Air Command that stretched from 1956 to 1976. He is credited with saving the lives of 18 crew members aboard an RC-135S Rivet Ball in 1969 when it skidded while landing on an icy runway at Shemya.

“I wouldn’t begin to second-guess the pilot,” said Achor, who now writes mystery novels. “If you walk away from a landing, it’s a good one.”

The RC-135U is one of 26 RC-135-variant jets in the 55th Wing fleet, all of them based at Offutt. They frequently conduct their missions from deployed locations overseas, including RAF Mildenhall.