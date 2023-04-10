Perfect. Twice.

In a recent six-month period, 55th Wing maintenance crews twice recorded flawless “Black-Letter” scores during inspections of their aging reconnaissance planes.

The inspection at Offutt Air Force Base March 3 of an RC-135V Rivet Joint jet fresh from a yearlong overhaul at its maintenance hub in Texas showed zero “discrepancies” — the Air Force term for a maintenance problem that requires fixing.

Last September, a 55th Wing EC-130H Compass Call from the Wing’s 55th Electronics Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, received a similarly perfect inspection report.

It’s especially unusual because the two planes are among the oldest in the Air Force. The EC-130H jet, nicknamed “Caesar,” was delivered in 1973 and is slated for retirement in the next several years. And the Rivet Joint, with the tail number 64-14841, was built by Boeing in 1964.

“You don’t see that, even in some of the newer aircraft that have been delivered in the last five to 10 years,” said retired Maj. Gen. Rick Evans, a former Air Force navigator and wing commander who now heads the University of Nebraska’s National Strategic Research Institute. “This is a pretty huge deal.”

Aviation historian Robert Hopkins III, a former 55th Wing RC-135 pilot, said it’s even more notable because of the unit’s checkered history of maintenance woes. A 2018 World-Herald investigation brought to light hundreds of 55th Wing missions aborted or scrubbed because chronic mechanical failures, and the official investigation into a 2015 runway fire aboard a Rivet Joint at Offutt traced the incident to poor practices by the Wing’s depot maintenance contractor, now known as L3Harris.

“It’s great for both L3 and the 55th. And it’s a long time coming,” Hopkins said. “I think they benefited from the effort to do better.”

Aircraft inspections take place every day at the 55th Wing. Any defects are typically recorded on a form in red letters, which is why a perfect score is called a “Black-Letter” status. The black letters refer to the color of the initials of the plane’s crew chief on the inspection report.

“It means on this given day, I had no daily discrepancies,” said Col. Kyle Clement, commander of the 55th Maintenance Group. “I have a jet that’s just as good as the day it was delivered.”

He said perfect inspections are extremely rare. They are meant to be.

“I’ve served 29 years as an aircraft maintenance officer, and this is only my second Black-Letter experience,” Clement said.

The 55th Wing averages about 20 discrepancies on an inspection, according to a news release.

A Government Accountability Office report issued in November 2022 highlighted the huge challenges facing the military — including the 55th Wing — in maintaining an aged fleet of airplanes and helicopters.

The study looked at the “mission-capable” rates of 49 aircraft of different types over the previous 11 years, from 2011-2021.

Twenty-six of the aircraft studied didn’t meet mission-capable goals in any of the years studied. The 55th Wing RC-135W that was studied met its mission-capable goal in six of 11 years, the second-best of the 49 aircraft examined by GAO auditors.

According to the report, the Wing spent more than $444 million on maintenance costs for the RC-135s in 2020, the last year for which budget information was available — $42.2 million for each aircraft, and more than $95,000 per flight hour.

The GAO identified spare parts shortages, understaffed maintenance crews, and delays at the Greenville depot site as particular challenges for the 55th Wing in keeping its aircraft flying.

L3Harris has been under scrutiny since an oxygen-fueled electrical fire caused $13 million in damage to a Rivet Joint aircraft on the Offutt runway on April 30, 2015. The pilot quickly aborted a takeoff after hearing shouts and screams from the crew, four of whom were treated for smoke inhalation after the plane was evacuated. Veteran pilots said the plane would very likely have crashed had it taken off.

An investigation board pinned the blame on an aircraft mechanic at L3Harris who had improperly tightened nuts that held the RC-135’s liquid-oxygen system in place during a depot overhaul more than a year before the fire. The system leaked and was apparently ignited by an electrical source in the aircraft’s galley, causing an intense fire that witnesses compared to a blowtorch.

Clement took command of the 55th Maintenance Group in June 2022, and circulated a memo explaining his maintenance philosophy, which he called the “8 Ts”: Time, Training, Tools, Tech Data, Tolerance, Tradition, Teamwork, and Tell Somebody.”

His philosophy, Clement said, encourages even the most junior enlisted mechanics to bring attention to maintenance problems, even if it would ground a plane.

Clement credits the 8 T’s, and close attention to many maintenance metrics beyond just the mission-capable rate, with improving results at Offutt. He has also visited L3Harris’ Greenville depot site several times and is seeing improvement in the planes coming back from there — including the black-letter Rivet Joint.

“Greenville does a tremendous job,” Clement said.

Still, the entire fleet of RC-135 reconnaissance planes and KC-135 air-refueling tankers had to be briefly grounded for inspections in February after faulty tail-assembly pins were found in the supply chain. The faulty pins were installed on planes undergoing depot maintenance for more than two years before the problem was detected.

Clement said the Wing uses metrics to predict when old parts will wear out, allowing them to be replaced before they fail. The civilian airline industry actually installs sensors on aircraft to detect parts that are about to fail, a system called “prognostics.” But Clement said such a system would be too costly on an ancient airframe like the RC-135.

Still, he said, the mechanics at Offutt are finding ways to fly the 55th Wing’s fleet safely — even if black-letter perfection isn’t possible every time.

“It’s my name on the line, whether this fleet is airworthy,” Clement said. “We don’t want to put people at risk. It’s not worth it.”

Photos: Offutt Air Force Base through the years