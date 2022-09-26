Offutt planes to return as $170 million runway rebuild wraps up

Goodbye, Lincoln. Hello again, Offutt!

Friday, the RC-135 reconnaissance jets based at Offutt Air Force Base near Bellevue will return from an 18-month hiatus at the Lincoln Airport. The E-4B command and control aircraft will follow a few days later.

They will land on a brand-new runway, fully reconstructed for the first time since the airfield was built in 1941.

It brings to a close an 18-month construction project that was years in the making, executed at a cost of $200 million to the Air Force: $169 million for the new runway and apron and $31 million for the temporary facilities at Lincoln.

That’s within budget and on time, said Rob Hufford, chief of construction management for the project.

“This has been a large part of my professional life for the last four years,” Hufford said. “It’s nice to see it coming to an end.”

The 55th Wing is planning a celebration Friday to welcome home the planes and about 750 military and civilian workers who endured the long commute to Lincoln for a year and a half. Buses chalked up 19,000 trips and 1.2 million road miles from Offutt to Lincoln, according to a 55th Wing press release.

“It’s taken a toll on the airmen,” said Maj. Brian Ross, a pilot and director of Offutt’s project management office. “This is going to lift a big burden.”

Covering the costs of that commute cost the Air Force another $17 million.

A ribbon will be cut on the rebuilt runway at 2 p.m. Friday. The first RC-135 will land 15 minutes later, piloted by Col. Kristen Thompson, the 55th Wing commander. The event also will include a military working dog demonstration and the arrival of several vintage aircraft. Offutt’s Heartland of America Band will play.

The event is open only to military ID card holders and their families.

Pilots landing at Offutt will notice a few differences in the runway.

Gone is a distinctive 8-foot hump near the north threshold as well as a corresponding dip farther south.

“Before," Ross said, "it was almost like landing in a spoon.”

Also new: the runway’s name. Now it will be called Runway 13-31, representing its compass directions (130 degrees when approaching from the northwest, 310 degrees from the southeast).

It used to be called Runway 12-30. But the Earth’s magnetic north pole has shifted since it was first built. So “north” is in a slightly different direction.

At 150 feet wide, the new concrete runway is the same width as the old one. But the 25-foot shoulders on either side are a third as wide as before, consistent with modern safety standards.

That means a lot less snow to clear in the winter, Hufford said.

The new surface is 19 inches thick, a combination of concrete and asphalt he said will be easier to maintain than the old one.

For years, the old surface had been crumbling. Offutt airmen had to be especially watchful for loose chunks of asphalt and other debris, which are dangerous if ingested into a jet engine.

New flush-mounted runway lights have been installed. The old ones stuck up at least a foot above the pavement.

“At night now, it’s definitely easier to see,” Hufford said. “Now anything can roll over without hitting them — wing tips, snowplows.”

The airfield has a new turnaround and parking area at the south end of the runway, wide enough for two large jets to park side by side. It’s similar to the “hammerhead” at the north end. Taxiway “Papa” also has been extended.

Offutt Air Force Base has given the military a presence in the Omaha area since its establishment as an Army post called Fort Crook in the 1890s. It gained an aviation presence when an airstrip was dedicated in 1924 and named for 1st Lt. Jarvis Offutt, a pilot from Omaha who died in World War I.

The paved runway was built in 1941 to serve the new Glenn L. Martin Bomber Plant, which produced more than 2,000 military aircraft during World War II. It was extended to its current length in the mid-1950s, several years after the former Army post officially became Offutt Air Force Base.

Over the years, the original concrete runway was patched and repaired but never completely replaced. By 2015, it had deteriorated so badly that it was ranked as the worst of any at the 17 bases operated by the Air Force’s Air Combat Command.

“The quantity of repairs we had to do just kept growing,” Hufford said.

Articles in The World-Herald brought to light the poor condition of the runway. Nebraska’s political leaders worked together to secure funding to rebuild the runway and to raise the levees protecting it from the nearby Missouri River.

When Hufford took charge of the project four years ago, the Air Force still hadn’t decided on the scope of the reconstruction or how long the runway would be closed.

A team from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center recommended a full replacement, one designed to last 50 years.

The construction contract was awarded in June 2020. Work started the following winter. The first aircraft moved to renovated facilities in Lincoln that originally had been built for the Air Force in the mid-1950s.

Engineers took advantage of the hiatus to complete other construction work at Offutt. Both the E-4B hangar and the airport control tower were renovated, including replacement of the tower’s leaky windows.

The runway project now becomes part of Offutt’s biggest makeover since World War II. In 2019, U.S. Strategic Command opened its new $1.3 billion headquarters, turning over its old 1957 building to the 55th Wing.

And the Air Force recently has cleared ground for construction of eight new “campuses” on the south side of the runway, tearing down more than 100 buildings totaling about 1.2 million square feet of office space that were destroyed in the March 2019 flood. Those projects are expected to cost more than $1 billion and be completed in about five years.