Offutt post-flood rebuilding to start with lake, recreational projects

The $693 million flood reconstruction at Offutt Air Force Base is going to start at the lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District has awarded a pair of contracts totaling nearly $16.8 million to an Iowa firm for the construction of new recreational facilities near Offutt’s base lake, the Air Force announced earlier this month.

The Lake Campus reconstruction kicks off a massive post-flood rebuilding project that is expected to take seven years and will transform the southern part of the base. Thirteen military construction projects are planned across eight campuses, which will group facilities with similar or related functions.

The 113-acre lake is located east of the runway, on the part of the base closest to the Missouri River. The recreational facilities around it — including a campground, pavilion, shelters, boathouse and sports facilities — were all inundated in March 2019. A spring storm that month following heavy February snows flooded one-third of the base and wrecked 137 structures, 44 of which served as offices for about 3,200 military and civilian workers.

“This is the first step in a long journey to rebuild what was lost here,” said Col. Kristen Thompson, 55th Wing commander, in an Air Force press release.