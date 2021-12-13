Omaha and Lincoln could see record high temperatures this week

A gradual warmup to start the workweek is expected to give way to record-breaking high temperatures Wednesday.

“We’re going to see a gradual increase in temperatures over the next couple of days, with a high in the low 50s on Monday,” said meteorologist Clint Aegerter of the National Weather Service in Valley. “On Tuesday, we should really start to warm up, with highs in the low to mid-50s in Omaha and possibly into the 60s in southeast Nebraska.”

Nebraska averages in the high 30s in December, but temperatures are expected to reach 72 on Wednesday in Omaha and Lincoln. The last time that Omaha reached 70 in December was on Dec. 13, 1921, Aegerter said.

The record high for Omaha on Wednesday’s date came in 2002, when the temperature reached 61. That same day, Lincoln posted a record of 64.

Those weather records could fall courtesy of a storm system building over the Pacific Ocean, Aegerter said. The strong system is expected to bring winds gusting up to 50 mph into eastern Nebraska with chances for precipitation late in the day.