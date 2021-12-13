Omaha and Lincoln could see record high temperatures this week

A gradual warmup to start the workweek is expected to give way to record-breaking high temperatures Wednesday.
“We’re going to see a gradual increase in temperatures over the next couple of days, with a high in the low 50s on Monday,” said meteorologist Clint Aegerter of the National Weather Service in Valley. “On Tuesday, we should really start to warm up, with highs in the low to mid-50s in Omaha and possibly into the 60s in southeast Nebraska.”
Nebraska averages in the high 30s in December, but temperatures are expected to reach 72 on Wednesday in Omaha and Lincoln. The last time that Omaha reached 70 in December was on Dec. 13, 1921, Aegerter said.
The record high for Omaha on Wednesday’s date came in 2002, when the temperature reached 61. That same day, Lincoln posted a record of 64.
Those weather records could fall courtesy of a storm system building over the Pacific Ocean, Aegerter said. The strong system is expected to bring winds gusting up to 50 mph into eastern Nebraska with chances for precipitation late in the day.
“There’s still a question of whether this storm system could bring rain, but right now, the forecast calls for 72 degrees,” Aegerter said. “We’ll know better about the precipitation when this system tracks closer to (land). It’s looking like a pretty strong system, and we’re confident that it’s going to be windy.”
He said the storm system could produce rain or even thunderstorms. Forecasters are tracking it closely to watch for the possibility of severe storms.
“There’s that potential, but it looks like this system won’t have the instability for severe storms,” Aegerter said. “We don’t have the conditions for the typical springtime instability where (severe weather) would occur.”
After Wednesday, temperatures will trend cooler, with no meaningful precipitation expected into next weekend. Highs Thursday and Friday will be more seasonable, Aegerter said.
“We have high temperatures forecast in the 40s on both days,” he said. “That 70 degrees on Wednesday is pretty rare for December in Omaha, but it’s happened in the past.”
If Omaha’s record high for Wednesday does fall, it would be the second time this month. A high of 68 was recorded Dec. 2, breaking the previous mark of 67, set in 1973, according to the weather service.
