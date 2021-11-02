Omaha-based Gavilon to pay $270,000 for large mussel kill in Iowa

Omaha-based Gavilon Grain will pay nearly $270,000 in fines and restoration fees for its June 2020 fertilizer spill that killed hundreds of fish and mussels in a Dubuque pond near the Mississippi River, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The majority of that money will be used to replenish the mussel populations of Bee Branch Pond. That's the terminus of a watershed that Dubuque has transformed in the past decade with more than $100 million of projects to mitigate flooding and to create a recreational, waterfront green space in the heart of the city.

On June 18, 2020 — about a week after the creek that feeds the pond was stocked with 2,500 juvenile mussels — someone at Gavilon Grain reported the spill of up to 1 million gallons of liquid nitrogen that overflowed from a storage tank.

Gavilon employees had been transferring the fertilizer between two tanks, each of which had a capacity of 2 million gallons.

“It happened at the end of the staff’s shift at night,” said Tom McCarthy, a senior environmental specialist for the DNR who investigated the spill. “They forgot to flip off the switch or tell somebody to check it.”