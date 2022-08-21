Omaha could see heat indexes of 125 degrees in coming decades

For a glimpse of future summers, Omahans need only spend time in an Iowa cornfield on a hot day.

Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating.

That rare type of weather, when heat indexes approach a health-threatening 125 degrees, is expected to occur over a broader area in the next 30 years as climate change exacts its toll, a recent study has concluded. The central U.S., including parts of far eastern Nebraska, is especially vulnerable, according to the peer-reviewed analysis by First Street Foundation.

This region is at risk of becoming an “Extreme Heat Belt,” according to the study, because it is far from the moderating influences of large bodies of water but still pulls in moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. In the decades ahead, landlocked states like Iowa, Missouri and far eastern Nebraska can expect to reach a level of weather related-misery not experienced by most Floridians, the study concludes.

A heat index of 125 degrees is likely, on average, at least once every summer in this area by 2053, the study also states. At that level of heat and humidity, outdoor activity is risky for even healthy people. And that, in turn, limits what people can do outdoors.

So far this summer, the heat index has reached 100 degrees or higher 16 times, based on readings at Eppley Airfield by the National Weather Service. The highest was 110 degrees on Aug. 6.

Increasing heat has long been recognized as a threat to public health and the economy in urban areas. The National Climate Assessment, a periodic federal review of climate trends and impacts, notes that cities can expect increasing infrastructure expenses as heat weakens roads and bridges and stresses the electrical grid. Extreme heat is expected to drive up demand for air conditioning at the same time as utilities seek ways of generating electricity that don’t exacerbate global warming.

Hotter weather also is ushering new diseases into the area. During the heat wave at the start of August, the death of a Douglas County youth marked what is expected to be the state’s first case of a water-borne, brain-eating infection. Illness from the Naegleria fowleri amoeba has typically occurred in southern states.

Projections of worsening heat and humidity aren’t surprising, said Omahan John Pollack, a retired, long-time meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

It’s already happening, he said. Climate change is causing “heat domes” to form earlier in the year and farther north, he said. That’s why, over the last 10 to 15 years, Omaha has seen some of its highest temperature readings in June, Pollack said.

The past two years are a case in point: The 101 degrees reached June 13 has been this summer’s highest reading (it was matched Aug. 2), according to the National Weather Service. Last year, the mercury reached 105 degrees in June, that summer’s highest reading.

According to accessible data, Omaha’s highest heat index was 121 degrees in 1988. That’s according to data analyzed by the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, housed at Iowa State University. Heat index data is incomplete because, although the National Weather Service computes heat indexes for its forecasts, it doesn’t log them for posterity.

The First Street report mirrors findings released several years ago by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which concluded that Nebraska can expect to see summers similar to those of Oklahoma and Texas in the decades ahead.

Both the UNL Climate4Cities study and the First Street Foundation study are interactive, meaning people can log into them and get location-specific information. The First Street study also looks at flood and wildfire risk, while the UNL site provides a broad range of weather data.

And while a heat index of 125 sounds bad, it understates what’s happening because it is a measure of conditions in the shade. To better represent the true stress of summer heat, the National Weather Service is developing a tool that also accounts for the angle of the sun, wind speed and cloud cover.

Neither Omaha nor the State of Nebraska have developed plans for addressing climate change. Lincoln has developed an action plan.

According to Mayor Jean Stothert’s office, a proposal to hire a climate and resiliency consultant has been drafted. The draft “Request for Proposal,” which outlines the consultant’s scope of work, must be approved by the city’s Smart Cities Advisory Group. Once the consultant is hired, many months of work will be required before a report is finalized.

At the state level, funding has been approved for a study that would develop recommendations for dealing with climate change.