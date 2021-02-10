Omaha, Lincoln police work to combat surge in catalytic converter thefts

Omaha police said Wednesday that two recent arrests could have a significant impact on the recent rash of catalytic converter thefts in the city.

A 41-year-old Papillion man and a 31-year-old Omaha man were being held Wednesday in the Douglas County Jail after being charged with felony theft and related crimes, said Omaha Police Lt. Kyle Steffen of the auto theft and burglary unit. There's evidence that the the two men are responsible for at least 10 of the approximately 100 catalytic converter thefts that have been reported in Omaha since the first of the year, he said.

The arrests "should put a dent in the thefts," Steffen said. "We are also investigating them for five to seven more cases, and we are continuing to follow up on other (suspects) as well."

Lincoln police are investigating the thefts of 59 catalytic converters since Jan. 1, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said. That is more than the number of such thefts reported in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 combined, she said.

In 2020, Lincoln had 274 reported catalytic converter thefts, with equipment loss and damage to vehicles estimated at $210,000.

The estimated loss from the 2021 cases is around $55,000, Spilker said.