Omaha, Lincoln police work to combat surge in catalytic converter thefts

Omaha police said Wednesday that two recent arrests could have a significant impact on the recent rash of catalytic converter thefts in the city.
A 41-year-old Papillion man and a 31-year-old Omaha man were being held Wednesday in the Douglas County Jail after being charged with felony theft and related crimes, said Omaha Police Lt. Kyle Steffen of the auto theft and burglary unit. There's evidence that the the two men are responsible for at least 10 of the approximately 100 catalytic converter thefts that have been reported in Omaha since the first of the year, he said.
The arrests "should put a dent in the thefts," Steffen said. "We are also investigating them for five to seven more cases, and we are continuing to follow up on other (suspects) as well."
Lincoln police are investigating the thefts of 59 catalytic converters since Jan. 1, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said. That is more than the number of such thefts reported in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 combined, she said.
In 2020, Lincoln had 274 reported catalytic converter thefts, with equipment loss and damage to vehicles estimated at $210,000.
The estimated loss from the 2021 cases is around $55,000, Spilker said.
A catalytic converter is an emission control device that can cost up to $3,000 to replace, Steffen said. Each catalytic converter contains small amounts of valuable metals such as platinum, palladium or rhodium and can command large sums as scrap metal.
Thefts of catalytic converters are a nationwide problem that seems to spike when prices of rare metals go up, Steffen said. Businesses where thieves can move rapidly from vehicle to vehicle often are targeted.
The thefts occur even in broad daylight, Steffen said. It can take as little as 30 seconds for a thief to roll under a vehicle with a power saw, make cuts on each end of the converter and get away.
An affidavit filed in Douglas County said officers stopped a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer on Monday that had been recorded on surveillance video at several theft scenes. The Blazer, which had several catalytic converters inside, belonged to the Papillion man. He told investigators that his Omaha friend often borrowed the vehicle and had admitted to stealing catalytic converters because "it was lucrative."
According to the affidavit, surveillance video and other evidence links both men to the thefts, in which one served as a lookout as the other extracted the converter. In one case, police said, a woman found her stolen minivan a few blocks from her home. She recorded video of the Omaha man crawling out from beneath the vehicle before he fled on foot.
To protect a vehicle, law enforcement officials say, consider where it's parked and make note of suspicious vehicles in the area. Security cameras are helpful in catching and discouraging thefts.
Anyone with who witnesses suspicious activity should call Crime Stoppers in Omaha at 402-444-STOP or Lincoln at 402-475-3600.
