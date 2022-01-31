Omaha man dies following motorcycle crash near Scribner

A 65-year-old Omaha man died after the motorcycle he was driving lost control and crashed just north of Scribner, Nebraska.
Randal Gottsch was taken to a hospital in West Point, where he died, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred about 3:20 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 275.
Investigators determined that Gottsch was southbound on 275 on a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was just south of County Road D at the time of the crash.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today