Omaha man dies following motorcycle crash near Scribner

A 65-year-old Omaha man died after the motorcycle he was driving lost control and crashed just north of Scribner, Nebraska.

Randal Gottsch was taken to a hospital in West Point, where he died, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred about 3:20 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 275.

Investigators determined that Gottsch was southbound on 275 on a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was just south of County Road D at the time of the crash.

