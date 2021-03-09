Omaha man dies in two-vehicle collision on I-80 in Iowa

A 51-year-old Omaha man died Monday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 halfway between Council Bluffs and Underwood, Iowa, in Pottawattamie County.

Daniel L. Owens was pronounced dead at the scene, the Iowa State Patrol said. The driver of the second vehicle, Daniel W. Huneke, 39, of Neola, Iowa, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators determined that Huneke had stopped a 2013 International 7300 truck in the outside, westbound lane of I-80 with an emergency warning light activated and an arrow board directing traffic to the inside line. A 2012 Freightliner driven by Owens rear-ended Huneke's vehicle at 12:45 p.m.

Owens, who was not wearing a seat belt, was found outside his vehicle, which caught fire.

