Omaha man dies in two-vehicle collision on Iowa's Interstate 80

A 51-year-old Omaha man died Monday in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 halfway between Council Bluffs and Underwood, Iowa in Pottawattamie County.
Daniel L. Owens was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. The driver of the second vehicle, Daniel W. Huneke, 39, of Neola, Iowa was taken to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs with unknown injuries.
Investigators determined that Huneke had stopped a 2013 International 7300 truck in the outside, westbound lane of I-80 with an emergency warning light activated and an arrow board directing traffic to the inside line. A 2012 Freightliner driven by Owens rear-ended Huneke's vehicle at 12:45 p.m.
Owens, who was not wearing a seat belt, was found outside his vehicle which caught fire.
