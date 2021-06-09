 Skip to main content
Omaha man flown to hospital following one-vehicle crash in Washington County
A 32-year-old man was flown to an Omaha hospital in critical condition early Wednesday after being ejected during a one-vehicle crash on Nebraska Highway 31 in Washington County. 

Richard Kalina III of Omaha was flown to the Nebraska Medical Center, said Capt. Aaron Brensel of the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. just south of Kennard. 

Kalina was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, according to the hospital. 

Kalina was northbound on Highway 31 in a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup truck when it left the road near the intersection with County Road 36, Brensel said. The pickup truck hit a culvert and became airborne before striking a metal utility pole, causing Kalina to be ejected.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Kalina may have suffered a medical episode, Brensel said.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

