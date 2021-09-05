Omaha man killed in car crash on Nebraska Highway 2

A 43-year-old Omaha man died when his pickup truck collided with a semitrailer truck on Nebraska Highway 2 in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon.

Eli N. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene after his eastbound 2002 Chevrolet pickup crossed the center line and collided with a westbound semi driven by 47-year-old Vincent Wood of Idaho. The crash occurred between 120th Street and 134th Street southeast of Lincoln.

Wood was taken to Bryan Medical Center's west campus, where he was treated for minor injuries. Wood was wearing a seat belt, while Miller was not.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash about 12:27 p.m. Bennet Fire and Rescue, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Lincoln Police Department also responded.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The highway was closed for more than an hour after the collision.

This report includes material from the Lincoln Journal Star.

