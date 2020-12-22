Omaha man sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison for fifth DUI, leaving scene of crash

A 44-year-old Omaha man found guilty of fifth-offense drunken driving has been sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison.
Wilbur L. Jackson also was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident, second-offense reckless driving, false reporting, driving without an interlock device and refusal to submit to a breath test.
A Cass County sheriff's deputy learned that a Dodge Charger had struck a Toyota on U.S. Highway 34 near Elmwood, Nebraska, about 11 a.m. Feb. 3. The collision caused the Toyota, driven by a 68-year-old woman, to leave the road and enter a cornfield.
The deputy soon spotted a Charger with front-end damage being driven by Jackson near Eagle, Nebraska, , according to an affidavit filed in Cass County. The license plate of the Charger matched the one described by witnesses to the crash.
Jackson, who had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, told the deputy he thought he was near Omaha and the time was about 6 p.m. He refused to take a breath test but later was found to have a blood-alcohol content of .239, nearly three times the legal limit.
Jackson must serve at least 7½ years in prison before being eligible for parole. His driver's license was revoked for 15 years. He was given credit for 323 days in jail.
