Nebraskans looking to shake off any remnants of cabin fever will have extensive opportunities for outdoor activities this week in the eastern part of the state.

“It’s going to be a pretty good week for outdoor activities,” Dave Eastlack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “It will still be a bit breezy, but it’s nothing we can’t handle.”

Spring activities from golf to gardening should be in full swing this week. Morel mushroom hunters also are hoping to start their harvests.

Tersh Kepler of Omaha, one of the Midwest’s foremost morel mushroom hunting experts, is hoping for three things from eastern Nebraska weather this week. Less wind, more sunshine and at least a little bit of rain.

“The season is running about two weeks late,” Kepler said. “I was out the other day and got a handful of little gray tips along the river bottom. They are really hard to see under the leaves.”

Kepler will discuss this year’s mushroom season with Greg Wagner of Nebraska Game and Parks on Wagner’s Great Outdoor Radio Show. The show airs on 1420 AM Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday is expected to be windy again with a northwest breeze of 15 to 25 mph that could produce gusts up to 35 mph, Eastlack said. The high temperature for Omaha will be in the low 60s, he said.

Winds are predicted to die down as the week continues with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s Tuesday. Temperatures in the 70s are expected to take over starting Wednesday and prevail through the end of the week.

“We will see that northwest wind all the way through Tuesday,” Eastlack said. “A high-pressure system building in the north will bring us temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s.”

The rain Kepler is hoping for is most likely to fall Thursday night into Friday morning, Eastlack said.

