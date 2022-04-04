Omaha National Cemetery to honor vets who were buried without family present

Nebraska veterans will gather Tuesday at Omaha National Cemetery to pay tribute to 12 of their own who recently were buried but did not have any local family present to honor them.
An Army National Guard honor guard will present the colors, and members of the Nebraska Patriot Guard Riders and the Final Salute Society will attend the committal ceremony, said Jason Dolan, the cemetery director.
The ceremony, at 3 p.m., will include a rifle salute, the ceremonial folding of the American flag, and the playing of taps. The public is invited to attend.
Dolan said group committal ceremonies are common at Department of Veterans Affairs cemeteries across the country. Typically, the veterans honored were geographically separated from relatives or outlived close family members so no one was available to attend the burial ceremony.
“We do this so we can honor unaccompanied veterans,” Dolan said. “The Patriot Guard Riders and the Final Salute Society take it upon themselves to render honors.”
Donovan Chapman, 1, son of Air Force service member Todd Chapman and wife Adrianne Chapman, examines the well-decorated grave sites before the ceremony. The Chapmans do not have anyone buried there but brought the family out for the experience.
Photos: Memorial Day ceremony at Omaha National Cemetery
Memorial Day ceremony at Omaha National Cemetery
The community gathers at the Omaha National Cemetery on Monday to honor military members during a Memorial Day ceremony.
Memorial Day ceremony at Omaha National Cemetery
Keynote speaker, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Burch, delivers his remarks Monday at Omaha National Cemetery.
Memorial Day ceremony at Omaha National Cemetery
Jim Zach of Ralston listens to the speakers at Omaha National Cemetery on Monday.
Memorial Day ceremony at Omaha National Cemetery
Tech Sgt. Carl Eitzen with the Heartland of America Band, Offutt Brass, plays taps on Monday at Omaha National Cemeterty.
Memorial Day ceremony at Omaha National Cemetery
Patriot Guard Riders post on either side of the stage during the Memorial Day ceremony at Omaha National Cemetery on Monday.
Memorial Day ceremony at Omaha National Cemetery
Paul Burright, left, of Elkhorn and Chad Sherrets of Omaha, with the Omaha chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, wait to participate in the posting of the colors.
Command Sergeant Major Richard Burch
Sen. Deb Fischer delivers her remarks during the Memorial Day ceremony at Omaha National Cemetery on Monday.
Memorial Day ceremony at Omaha National Cemetery
Rep. Don Bacon speaks at Omaha National Cemetery on Monday.
Memorial Day ceremony at Omaha National Cemetery
Memorial Day ceremony at Omaha National Cemetery
Keynote speaker, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Burch, delivers his remarks Monday at Omaha National Cemetery.
Memorial Day ceremony at Omaha National Cemetery
Before the ceremony, respects were paid at the grave sites.
Memorial Day ceremony at Omaha National Cemetery
The community gathers at the Omaha National Cemetery on Monday for a Memorial Day ceremony.
Memorial Day ceremony at Omaha National Cemetery
With all the cemetery's young trees, shade was at a premium Monday. Jack and Karen Swanda of Omaha made the most of what shade Mother Nature offered.
Tech Sgt. Carl Eitzen with the Heartland of America Band plays taps during Memorial Day ceremonies at Omaha National Cemetery in 2018. Today's committal ceremony, at 3 p.m., will include a rifle salute, the ceremonial folding of the American flag and the playing of taps.