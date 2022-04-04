Omaha National Cemetery to honor vets who were buried without family present

Nebraska veterans will gather Tuesday at Omaha National Cemetery to pay tribute to 12 of their own who recently were buried but did not have any local family present to honor them.

An Army National Guard honor guard will present the colors, and members of the Nebraska Patriot Guard Riders and the Final Salute Society will attend the committal ceremony, said Jason Dolan, the cemetery director.

The ceremony, at 3 p.m., will include a rifle salute, the ceremonial folding of the American flag, and the playing of taps. The public is invited to attend.

Dolan said group committal ceremonies are common at Department of Veterans Affairs cemeteries across the country. Typically, the veterans honored were geographically separated from relatives or outlived close family members so no one was available to attend the burial ceremony.

“We do this so we can honor unaccompanied veterans,” Dolan said. “The Patriot Guard Riders and the Final Salute Society take it upon themselves to render honors.”

At Omaha National Cemetery, which was dedicated in 2016, the ceremonies typically are held quarterly.

These are the deceased veterans being honored Tuesday:

Merlin W. Bartell, 76, Hickman – Army Specialist 4, Vietnam.

John R. Bertelson, 67, Logan, Iowa – Air Force Sergeant, Vietnam.

Dennis M. Bratetic, 71, Omaha – Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class, Vietnam.

Charles J. Castillo, 85, Omaha – Air Force Senior Master Sergeant, Korea/Vietnam

Robert G. Elmshaeuser, 75, Albuquerque, New Mexico – Marine Corps Sergeant, Vietnam.

Lynn P. Fleming Sr., 63, Omaha – Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class, Persian Gulf War.

Eldon L. Kammerer, 85, Plattsmouth – Army Private, Korea.

Michael J. Phillips, 76 – Army Specialist 4, Vietnam.

David H. Reinecke, 71, Lincoln – Army Specialist 4, Vietnam, recipient of Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

George F. Rodriguez, 71, Cleveland, Ohio – Air Force Airman 1st Class, Vietnam.

William D. Schultz, 74, Creighton – Army Private 1st Class, Vietnam.

Leroy W. Stephens, 70 – Navy Seaman Recruit, Vietnam.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.