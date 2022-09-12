Omaha native Malcolm X chosen as newest member of Nebraska Hall of Fame

LINCOLN — Omaha native and human rights activist Malcolm X has been chosen as the newest member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

Members of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission first voted 4-3 for him, but one member then moved to make the vote unanimous, and that measure passed.

The other finalists were Louise Pound, a groundbreaking scholar and athlete, and Howard Hanson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and musician.

A bust will be commissioned and Malcolm X will be officially inducted in 2025. The bust will join 26 others in the State Capitol.

Malcolm X, who was born in 1925 as Malcolm Little, had been nominated for the honor at least two times before. Fifteen years ago, he was deemed too controversial to be added to the Hall of Fame.

Under state law, to be included in the Hall of Fame, people must have been born in Nebraska, gained prominence while living in Nebraska or have lived in the state and their residence in the state be an important influence on their lives and contributed to their greatness.

In addition, at least 35 years must pass between a person’s death and the date he or she is officially named as a member. Lawmakers added the requirement to ensure that a person’s accomplishments stood the test of time.

Commission guidelines spell out that inductees typically have made contributions to society in “public affairs, or the arts, the sciences, the professions,” with the greatest weight given to “activities that have added to the welfare of society and to the reputation of Nebraska.”

Secondary consideration is given to people involved in “entertainment, athletics or fields of endeavor where interest, publicity, and general recognition may for a time be intense, but where a contribution to society is secondary.”