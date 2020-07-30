Omaha recorded about a third of an inch of rain, but much more fell south of town

Eppley Airfield received a little over a third of an inch of rain over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Thursday, but much larger amounts fell southeast of Omaha.
"The highest amounts we've seen fell in Cass County (Nebraska) and Mills County (Iowa)," said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. "We had a report of 6.08 inches (of rain) three miles southeast of Murray (in Cass County) and similar amounts south of Glenwood and near Pacific Junction in Iowa."
Barjenbruch said the forecast calls for spotty rain showers popping up in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa through noon Thursday. The Omaha area remains in drought, with Eppley Airfield below normal rainfall by 7.6 inches for the year.
The rain is bringing lower temperatures to the area — highs are expected to be about 10 degrees below normal. The high Thursday in Omaha is forecast to be 81 to 83 degrees, Barjenbruch said.
"The (temperature) highs for the next six to seven days will be in the upper 70s and low 80s," he said. "A front out of the northwest coming through on Saturday might bring some rain with it."
Heavy rain fell across parts of Nebraska Wednesday, causing scattered flooding.
Heavy rain Wednesday evening caused street flooding in Butte in northeast Nebraska. Up to 2 inches of rain fell in that area.
In south-central Nebraska, heavy rains caused water to pool on some rural roads, and there were reports to the National Weather Service of water on streets in Edgar.
Thayer County has been running about double normal rainfall for July, according to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Hebron, the Thayer County seat, has seen its wettest month on record, topping the 15.50 inches that fell in June 1908.
Two to four or more inches fell in parts of southern Nebraska. Near Hickman, in Lancaster County, 4.01 inches of rain was recorded.
The Grand Island airport measured 2.04" of rain in an hour, which was almost as much as had fallen the entire month prior to Wednesday, according to the weather service.
