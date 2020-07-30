Omaha recorded about a third of an inch of rain, but much more fell south of town

Eppley Airfield received a little over a third of an inch of rain over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Thursday, but much larger amounts fell southeast of Omaha.

"The highest amounts we've seen fell in Cass County (Nebraska) and Mills County (Iowa)," said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. "We had a report of 6.08 inches (of rain) three miles southeast of Murray (in Cass County) and similar amounts south of Glenwood and near Pacific Junction in Iowa."

Barjenbruch said the forecast calls for spotty rain showers popping up in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa through noon Thursday. The Omaha area remains in drought, with Eppley Airfield below normal rainfall by 7.6 inches for the year.

The rain is bringing lower temperatures to the area — highs are expected to be about 10 degrees below normal. The high Thursday in Omaha is forecast to be 81 to 83 degrees, Barjenbruch said.

"The (temperature) highs for the next six to seven days will be in the upper 70s and low 80s," he said. "A front out of the northwest coming through on Saturday might bring some rain with it."

Heavy rain fell across parts of Nebraska Wednesday, causing scattered flooding.