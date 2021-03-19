Omaha veterans learn they make too much money to get COVID vaccine from the VA

The Senate’s version also would include the spouses of all veterans as well as recipients of the CHAMPVA program, which serves spouses and children of vets totally disabled because of a service-connected disability.

Additionally, the Senate bill would ask the Department of Health and Human Services to give more vaccine doses to the VA, which doesn’t have enough to meet the demand that would be added to the system.

As of Thursday, the VA had given at least one dose of the vaccine to 2.1 million veterans and VA employees. About 1.4 million have been fully vaccinated, including more than 23,000 through the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa system.

“I think the VA needs to continue to press, whether it’s HHS or whoever it is, to get as many vaccines as possible,” said Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, a co-sponsor of the bill, in an interview last week with the military newspaper Stars and Stripes. “We need to get it done quickly.”

Palmer and Turner said they have received the vaccine elsewhere. But they agreed all veterans who served honorably ought to be able to receive a vaccine from the VA.