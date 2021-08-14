Omahan who led Sister City trips receives Japanese honor

George Behringer visited Japan for the first time in 2009, only a few months before he was named that country’s honorary consul-general in Nebraska.

A dozen years and several trips later, the retired Omaha accountant has been recognized for a decade of volunteer service smoothing ties between the Beef State and the Land of the Rising Sun.

Kenichi Okada, Japan’s regional consul-general in Chicago, this week visited Omaha to confer Behringer membership in the country’s “Order of the Rising Sun,” signifying achievement in international relations and promotion of Japanese culture.

“He discharged his responsibilities exquisitely. He has made so many great things happen,” Okada said, speaking to a group of about 60 community leaders and Behringer family members at the Omaha Country Club. “In my eyes, he looks like a Japanese samurai.”