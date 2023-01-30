Once a leader in national weather networks, Nebraska's underfunded systems now struggling

Brush fires in canyons and creek beds are dangerous to fight.

Hard to reach, tough to escape.

So Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Chief Charlie Starbuck kept a careful eye over the 30-plus firefighters tamping down a fire in a draw near the Texas/Oklahoma border.

A wind shift was coming, but when?

Thanks to a sophisticated statewide weather network in Oklahoma, Starbuck’s cellphone provided a quick answer.

Fifteen to 20 minutes.

Time to move out.

Starbuck is an evangelist for the Oklahoma system that gives him fire weather resources not as easily available in Nebraska.

“From a safety standpoint, information is key,” Starbuck said.

Likewise, Oklahoma cattlemen and farmers have greater access to tailored weather forecasts and data packages: drift forecasts for applying pesticides; “cattle comfort” forecasts for assessing weather stress; and hyper-local rain data that makes it easier to insure a pasture’s health. Even Oklahoma school officials can take advantage of the system when deciding whether to call off an outdoor event.

It’s all thanks to Oklahoma’s investment in its “mesonet,” a real-time statewide weather network. Mesonet is a meteorological term for what is essentially regional-scale weather monitoring. Networks deploy dozens to 100 or more small weather stations (tripods with sensors) to gather data on temperature and precipitation, barometric pressure, wind speed and direction, humidity, soil temperature and moisture and solar radiation.

“For any state that has any kind of agriculture, this is absolutely vital,” said southeast Oklahoma cattleman Earl Shero. “It’s not expensive, every state ought to have one.”

Nebraska does. Sort of. But it’s long been a poor cousin to Oklahoma’s, and last year, about 25% of Nebraska’s system was shuttered or scheduled for closing.

That brush with the budget knife proved to be the jolt needed to galvanize support for the network. Now, the question is whether supporters can persuade the state and University of Nebraska-Lincoln to come up with sustained, robust funding. These systems typically are run by universities, but funded from multiple sources, including state coffers.

Among those leading the drive for better funding are the Nebraska Cattlemen and the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

Ken Herz, a farmer, rancher and a former officer with the Nebraska Cattlemen, said he is hopeful about better support, but still frustrated.

“I do not understand why we are having this conversation at all in Nebraska,” Herz said. “If people understood what the (weather network) means, they would be clamoring for support for the system.”

The extensive coverage provided by these networks can mean that no one spot in a state is more than 20 miles from independently vetted weather data. That matters because these networks help the federal government decide who receives ag disaster payments and they help producers analyze risk and protect the health of their livestock.

“One of the largest contributors to an animal getting sick is weather,” Shero said.

At the request of the Cattlemen and Farm Bureau, Nebraska State Sens. Myron Dorn and Tom Brandt are co-sponsoring Legislative Bill 401, which would provide $550,000 in emergency funding each of the next two years via the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources.

Dorn said the success of the bill remains to be seen.

“We’re going to have a lot of people asking for lots of funding,” he said. “It will depend upon which things get priority.”

UNL has not included the system among its legislative priorities.

It wasn’t always this way. Back in the 1980s, Nebraska was a national leader in establishing local weather stations. So much so that Oklahoma came to Nebraska for advice before launching its system in 1994.

But where Oklahoma’s system has flourished to the point of being the gold standard among state systems, Nebraska’s has floundered. The difference between state mesonets and the services of the National Weather Service are several, including the localization of weather data, translating it into a user-friendly format and making it available in real time.

The level of detail available to Oklahoma firefighters was news to Nebraska’s first responders who were contacted by The World-Herald.

“Eye-opening” is how one volunteer fire chief described the Oklahoma website, OK-Fire, after looking it over.

“We really don’t have this much information in one pot,” said Brian Sisson, volunteer fire chief in Arapahoe, near where massive wildfires broke out last year.

Sisson said a Nebraska system similar to Oklahoma’s would help in multiple ways: preplanning during periods of high fire risk, decision-making in the midst of a fire and scheduling controlled burns.

“It would also help for early warning on fast-moving fires to get people evacuated,” he said.

Oklahoma’s mesonet operates on a budget of $2 million to $3 million a year, which funds 120 evenly spaced stations, said Chris Fiebrich, director. About $1.4 million in funding comes from the state, $340,000 from its university system and the remainder from grants and contracts for services.

Oklahoma’s program spends significantly on public outreach, developing user-friendly forecasts and analysis and providing training on the system, including to emergency responders.

With the Oklahoma mesonet, the data is made available to the public and is updated every five to 10 minutes.

The Nebraska system costs about $445,000 a year, and in recent years, most of that funding has gone toward keeping its then 60-plus stations operating. About $75,000 has come from the state and $100,000 in general funding from the UNL system.

With such a small budget, there has been no money in Nebraska for user-friendly programs for ranchers, firefighters or schools. Nor are Nebraska’s stations evenly spaced out.

Out of necessity, Nebraska’s network is based largely on an entrepreneurial model, said Martha Durr, Nebraska’s state climatologist who manages the program for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at UNL. Stations generally are located where an organization, often a Natural Resources District, will pay for them.

Informed by the state last year that the mesonet might lose its state funding — 17% of the mesonet’s budget — UNL began closing stations that lacked a local sponsor.

“We wanted to reduce our risk as best we could,” Durr said.

First to be closed were seven stations, mostly across northern Nebraska. Next on the chopping block were 10 stations generally across southern Nebraska. It was at this point that alarms went off and UNL provided enough funding to stave off additional closures.

Publicity around the network’s funding problems is making a difference, said Mike Boehm, vice chancellor of IANR.

“Now there’s a nice, ongoing conversation about the mesonet and its value to producers and citizens, and I think that’s terrific,” he said. “I’m a very optimistic person. I’m confident when Nebraskans put their heads together on things that matter, there is always a solution.”

Durr estimates it would cost about $1.5 million to build out Nebraska’s network to its original design of 130 stations.

Mark Svoboda, director of the National Drought Mitigation Center, housed at UNL, said investing in ground-truthed weather data like the mesonet will make Nebraska more resilient.

“Nebraska is an ag state,” he said. “The weather is driving everything, whether you are a rancher or a farmer.”

Despite lack of internal funding, an external infusion of money is positioning the Nebraska system to grow. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is establishing a snowpack and groundwater monitoring network in the upper Missouri River basin and it is contracting with UNL to install 35 stations in northern Nebraska. The Corps wants to better understand snowpack and runoff conditions due to drought and flood risks.

This would be the largest expansion of the Nebraska mesonet in years.

“We’ll go from 55 stations to about 90 stations by 2026,” Boehm said. “That’s not well-known.”

There’s a kicker though. While the Corps is paying to install the stations, it is only funding one year of operation, Boehm said.

That means UNL is back to the foundational questions.

“What we really need to work on, is how do we go ... to 130 stations?” he said. “And where do we get the recurring funds to support the mesonet? That’s a conversation we’ll have in earnest.”

Don Wilhite, a professor emeritus from UNL and the climatologist who was instrumental in founding UNL’s widely respected drought center, remains concerned.

“The university has not been able to support the existing stations, so it won’t have money to operate these (federal) stations into the future,” he said. “This really is a state network, therefore the state should be providing the base funding on a long-term basis.”

