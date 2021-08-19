One dead, one injured in Scotts Bluff County rollover crash

A 32-year-old man died and another man was injured Wednesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash in western Nebraska.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office. A 27-year-old passenger was taken to the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff where he was treated for minor injuries.

The names of the men are being withheld pending notification of family. Both men are residents of the county.

The incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. approximately 20 miles southeast of Scottsbluff near the intersection of County Road U and County Road 36. Investigators determined that a vehicle was headed west on County Road U when it lost control, entered the south ditch and rolled over, ejecting the driver.

The Minatare/Melbeta Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash. Neither man was wearing seatbelts, investigators said.

