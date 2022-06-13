One dead, two hurt in western Nebraska crash

One man was killed and two others were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in western Nebraska.

Dusty Trembly, 65, of Sidney, was attempting to turn east onto Highway 26 from a historical marker pull-off near Bridgeport — a town about 35 miles east of Scottsbluff in Morrill County. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Trembly's Dodge Caravan collided with a Dodge pickup truck that was traveling west.

Trembly was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Trembly's vehicle and the truck driver were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither the passenger or the driver have been identified by the patrol.

The crash remains under investigation .

