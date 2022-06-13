 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One dead, two hurt in western Nebraska crash

  • Updated
  • 0

One man was killed and two others were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in western Nebraska.

Dusty Trembly, 65, of Sidney, was attempting to turn east onto Highway 26 from a historical marker pull-off near Bridgeport — a town about 35 miles east of Scottsbluff in Morrill County. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Trembly's Dodge Caravan collided with a Dodge pickup truck that was traveling west. 

Trembly was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Trembly's vehicle and the truck driver were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither the passenger or the driver have been identified by the patrol.

The crash remains under investigation .

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Herbster, Slama case set for hearing Tuesday

Herbster, Slama case set for hearing Tuesday

The legal battle between former GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster and Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday in front of a District Court judge.

Watch Now: Related Video

Portugal celebrates Saint Anthony's festival after two years of hiatus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert