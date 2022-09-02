 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One-handed former NFL linebacker to speak at Peru State

Shaquem Griffin

Scott Frost, who then was the head coach of the University of Central Florida, hugs linebacker Shaquem Griffin after the team won the AAC championship game on Dec. 2, 2017. Griffin went on to play in the NFL.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shaquem Griffin, the recently retired NFL linebacker who played with only one hand, will speak at Peru State College on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Griffin, who starred at the University of Central Florida under current NU head coach Scott Frost in 2016 and 2017, will speak about overcoming improbable odds to make it to the NFL.

When he was 4 years old, Griffin’s left hand was amputated as a result of amniotic band syndrome, a rare birth defect.

Griffin, 27, is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. that day at Peru State’s Performing Arts Center. The event will be free and open to the public. The theme of Griffin’s speech will be about overcoming adversity.

Griffin will speak just a few weeks after he announced his retirement from the NFL on Aug. 24. Griffin spent three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after being drafted by the team in the fifth round in 2018. One career highlight came when he, with the help of his brother Shaquill, sacked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the 2020 NFL playoffs.

In college, Shaquem Griffin’s accomplishments include being named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Peach Bowl defensive MVP and twice being named to the All-AAC first team.

