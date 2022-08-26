One killed in crash near Osceola

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash just west of Osceola, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash along Nebraska Highway 92 around 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators determined that a Chevy Suburban was westbound on Highway 92 when it crossed the center line and struck a semitractor-trailer.

After the collision, the Suburban caught fire. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

The names of those involved in the crash had not been released by midmorning Friday. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday on the driver of the Suburban.

Osceola is nearly 95 miles west of Omaha.