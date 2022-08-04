One killed in rollover crash near McCook

One man was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday west of McCook, Nebraska.

The Red Willow County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash shortly before 10 a.m. near mile marker 82 along U.S. Highway 6.

A dual-axle farm truck, loaded with corn, had been heading eastbound on the highway. One of the vehicle's tires malfunctioned, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The vehicle then veered into the westbound lane of traffic, rolling onto its side in the north ditch. It rolled onto its top and spilled the load.

The driver of the vehicle, Patrick Bryan Grossman, was pinned inside. Bystanders attempted to help Grossman, according to the Sheriff's Office. Others attempted to extinguish fires that started near the truck.

Grossman, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene.