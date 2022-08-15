One killed in Seward County crash involving two semis

One person died in a crash on Interstate 80 near Seward involving two semitractor-trailers.

According to the Seward County Sheriff's Office, first responders were dispatched to a crash on westbound I-80 around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a semi engulfed in flames.

The preliminary investigation indicates that one westbound semi struck the rear of another. The semi that was struck became disabled on the side of the Interstate while the other caught fire, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver of the semi that caught fire was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people in the semi that was struck were treated at Seward Memorial Hospital for minor injuries and released.

The crash is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff's Office.