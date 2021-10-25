 Skip to main content
One killed, two injured in head-on collision near Atlantic, Iowa
A Humboldt, Iowa, man was killed and two others were critically injured Monday in a head-on collision on a rural road north of Atlantic, Iowa.

A passenger, Griffin Ferguson, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the two vehicles, Bryce Baker, 26, and Bernard Sullivan, 64, both of Atlantic, were flown to a Des Moines hospital, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash occurred about 5:30 a.m. on Olive Street.

According to the patrol, Baker was driving a Lincoln LS sedan south and crossed the center line into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Sullivan. Ferguson was a passenger in Baker's vehicle. 

Baker and Sullivan were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol. Ferguson was not wearing a seat belt.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

