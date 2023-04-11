One person died Saturday night in a mobile home fire in Valparaiso, Nebraska.

Adam Matzner, chief investigator for the Nebraska Fire Marshal's Office, said Tuesday that authorities are working to identify the deceased person. The Saunders County Attorney has ordered an autopsy, he said.

Investigators determined that a fire began shortly before 9 p.m. at 105 N. Oak St. Firefighters found a mobile home engulfed in flames upon arrival.

One person and a dog were found deceased in the mobile home, Matzner said. The home is considered a total loss.

Firefighters from the communities of Valparaiso, Ceresco and Raymond worked overnight to put the fire out. Valparaiso, a village of about 600 residents, is located 20 miles southwest of Wahoo in Saunders County.