One person dead after camper fire in Sutherland, Nebraska
  • Updated
SUTHERLAND, Neb. — One person died in a camper fire early Wednesday at a Sutherland campground, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

A faulty appliance is believed to have caused the blaze at 31599 West Park Road, a preliminary investigation by the state fire marshal found.

The body was found inside the camper. An autopsy was to be performed, officials said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, sheriff’s deputies and Sutherland Fire Department personnel responded at 1:30 a.m. after reports of a camper engulfed in flames. Witnesses said a male lived in the camper and was likely inside.

The fire remains under investigation

