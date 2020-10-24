 Skip to main content
One person dead and two badly hurt in Gage County fire
A fire in Gage County, Nebraska, killed one person and critically injured two early Saturday morning, the State Fire Marshal Agency reported.

Names were withheld Saturday afternoon while relatives were notified. The fire marshal's office called the blaze accidental and reported that it was caused by a propane leak in the house at 24738 S. 162nd Road in Filley.

The marshal's press release said firefighters found the house "fully involved" in the fire. Two inside the house got out and were flown to CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, but first responders pronounced the third occupant dead at the scene. 

At least six fire agencies responded, including Filley and Beatrice.

The Gage County Attorney's Office called for an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.

The initial reports of the fire were made about midnight.

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

