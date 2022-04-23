One person dead, three firefighters injured as wildfires rage across Nebraska

A statewide emergency response was activated Saturday as wildfires continued to burn thousands of acres across Nebraska.

As of 5 p.m., active fires were burning in Perkins, Hayes, Furnas, Red Willow and Frontier Counties. Since Friday, fires have been reported in at least 12 counties.

The State Emergency Operations Center, a multi-agency group tasked with allocating resources during disasters, was activated Friday evening to coordinate a statewide response. The Nebraska National Guard was activated Saturday, and the state received an emergency grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover costs associated with the response.

According to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, three firefighters have been injured and one fatality has been reported. A NEMA spokesperson was unable to provide any information about the death.

Multiple towns and villages were forced to evacuate as fires spread. Cambridge, a town in Furnas County, was placed under a mandatory evacuation order on Friday evening. The order was lifted at noon Saturday and reinstated just four hours later.

The town of Macy, on the Omaha Reservation, was ordered to evacuate Saturday afternoon. The order was lifted shortly after 6 p.m.

Drought conditions and high winds have made Nebraska susceptible to fires this spring. In early April, a fast-moving fire consumed an estimated 30,000 acres of south-central Nebraska in a little over 24 hours.

