One person dead, three firefighters injured as wildfires rage across Nebraska

A statewide emergency response was activated Saturday as wildfires continued to burn thousands of acres across Nebraska.
As of 5 p.m., active fires were burning in Perkins, Hayes, Furnas, Red Willow and Frontier Counties. Since Friday, fires have been reported in at least 12 counties.
The State Emergency Operations Center, a multi-agency group tasked with allocating resources during disasters, was activated Friday evening to coordinate a statewide response. The Nebraska National Guard was activated Saturday, and the state received an emergency grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover costs associated with the response.
At @GovRicketts direction & request of local authorities we have activated 32 personnel with both ground and air assets to assist with firefighting in southwestern Nebraska.— NE National Guard (@NENationalGuard) April 23, 2022
Continue to follow @NEMAtweets for overall updates on the incident response. pic.twitter.com/hqixaLiBfx
According to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, three firefighters have been injured and one fatality has been reported. A NEMA spokesperson was unable to provide any information about the death.
Multiple towns and villages were forced to evacuate as fires spread. Cambridge, a town in Furnas County, was placed under a mandatory evacuation order on Friday evening. The order was lifted at noon Saturday and reinstated just four hours later.
The town of Macy, on the Omaha Reservation, was ordered to evacuate Saturday afternoon. The order was lifted shortly after 6 p.m.
Troopers and area fire fighters and law enforcement are currently evacuating the town of Macy. Everyone will need to go to the public school in Walthill. Please help expedite this process. pic.twitter.com/9ohU7PIjl8— NSP_TroopANightShift 🇺🇸 (@NSPTroopANights) April 23, 2022
Drought conditions and high winds have made Nebraska susceptible to fires this spring. In early April, a fast-moving fire consumed an estimated 30,000 acres of south-central Nebraska in a little over 24 hours.