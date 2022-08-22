One person dies, another seriously injured in two-vehicle crash south of David City

One person died and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash about 15 miles south of David City.

The crash occurred about 9:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Nebraska Highways 15 and 66, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office. The names of those involved are being withheld pending the completion of the investigation.

Investigators determined that a vehicle that was westbound on Highway 66 failed to stop before going through the intersection. That vehicle was struck by a vehicle that was southbound on Highway 15.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger from that vehicle was taken by helicopter to a Lincoln hospital.

Both occupants of the southbound vehicle were taken to the Butler County Health Care Center in David City for treatment of their injuries.

David City is about 75 miles west of Omaha.