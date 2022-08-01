 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person dies following three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 275 near Beemer

  • Updated
One person has died and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Beemer.

A driver of one of the vehicles was killed in the Friday crash, according to the Cuming County Sheriff's Office. Two other drivers were taken to a hospital in West Point. One of them later was flown to an Omaha hospital in critical condition. 

Investigators determined that a vehicle was heading southeast about 11 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 275 when it crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck heading in the opposite direction. The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another vehicle heading southeast then collided with the first vehicle.

The names of those involved in the crash had not yet been released as of midday Monday.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

