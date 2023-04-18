One person died and four others were injured Monday in an explosion at a biorefinery in central Nebraska.

The incident occurred about 2:40 p.m. at Green Plains of Wood River, Adam Matzner, the chief investigator for the Nebraska Fire Marshal's Office, said Tuesday. Wood River firefighters located a liquid holding tank that had been involved in an explosion, he said.

One plant employee, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Hall County Attorney ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death, Matzner said.

Another employee is being treated at an Omaha hospital and remains in critical condition, Matzner said. Three other individuals, all on-site contractors, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and have been released.

"We are deeply saddened to report that a Green Plains employee was fatally injured at our facility . . . during routine maintenance and repairs on a whole stillage tank," a Great Plains spokeswoman said Tuesday. "The plant was not operational at the time. We send our thoughts, prayers and condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of our employee. We are cooperating with the authorities and will be conducting a full investigation."

Matzner said work was being conducted on the liquid holding tank at the time of the explosion. The cause of the explosion is considered accidental, he said.

This explosion is not related to the fire that occurred last Friday at the facility.

Green Plains is a biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants.

Wood River, a town of about 1,200 residents, is located 30 miles northeast of Kearney.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023