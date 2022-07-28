 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person dies in head-on collision on U.S. Highway 6 near Greenwood

One person died and another was taken to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition Wednesday night following a head-on collision near Greenwood, Nebraska. 

One person died at the scene, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said. The collision occurred about 9:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 6 near Greenwood Road. 

Investigators said Cass County 911 received a report of a Hummer crossing the center line and traveling at high speed near the Parker's Smokehouse restaurant at 168th Road and Highway 6. During the call, the person advised the operator that a head-on collision had occurred that involved three vehicles. 

First responders found one vehicle on fire and another on its side. Personnel from Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue took a female patient to the Bryan Health's west campus. 

The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of relatives. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

