Mother of three dies in one-vehicle crash in central Nebraska

A 29-year-old woman died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night about six miles north of Fullerton in central Nebraska.

Courtney Johnson of Belgrade, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the Boone County Hospital in Albion, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Office. Johnson is the mother to three small children, the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

A passerby found an SUV crashed in a ditch on North 270th Avenue about 10 p.m.. Members of the Fullerton Volunteer Fire Department were able to get Johnson, who was unresponsive, out of the SUV.

Fullerton emergency medical personnel started lifesaving measures. Fullerton is about 40 miles northeast of Grand Island.

