One person died Saturday after their vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and crashed in central Nebraska.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family, according to the Merrick County Sheriff's Office. The crash was discovered about 4 a.m. Saturday by a utility company employee called to investigate a power outage in the area of Sixth and Ormsby Roads near the unincorporated community of Archer.

Investigators determined that a 2007 Nissan Sentra was traveling west on Ormsby Road. The Nissan failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway struck a power pole.

The driver and lone occupant of the Nissan was not wearing a seatbelt. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Archer is located about 23 miles northeast of Grand Island.