One person dies in two-vehicle collision near Aurora

  • Updated
  • 0

One person was killed early Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on Nebraska Highway 14 just south of Aurora. 

The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 and Hamilton County Road 11. 

The name of the person killed in the crash will be released after relatives have been notified.

Highway 14, which runs north and south, was closed in both directions during the crash investigation.

Aurora is about 20 miles east of Grand Island.

So far this year, 83 people have died on Nebraska roads.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

