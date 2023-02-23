One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Norfolk Wednesday, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

On Highway 35 about four miles south of Winside, a southbound vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle at around 3:50 p.m., according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the other vehicle was treated for injuries and later released, according to the release.

Weather conditions and lack of seat belt use are considered factors in the fatality, the release said, and the crash remains under investigation.

