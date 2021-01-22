 Skip to main content
One person killed in three-vehicle crash in southeast Nebraska
One person killed in three-vehicle crash in southeast Nebraska

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash northeast of Fairbury in southeast Nebraska.

About 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, a vehicle that was eastbound on U.S. Highway 136 near 571st Avenue crossed the center line and struck two westbound vehicles, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

A sheriff's deputy and several passersby pulled a female driver from one of the vehicles, which had caught fire, officials said.

Samuel L. Lindley of Deshler, the driver of one of the westbound vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hailey Gehle, the driver of the other westbound vehicle, and Raquel Bredemeier, the driver of the eastbound vehicle, were taken by rescue squad to the hospital.

Fairbury is about 55 miles southwest of Lincoln.

