One person seriously injured in semitrailer fire on Interstate 80 near Ashland, Nebraska

One person was taken to a Lincoln hospital in serious condition Sunday morning after a fire that destroyed a semitrailer truck on Interstate 80 near the exit to Ashland, Nebraska.

Gretna firefighters responded to the scene in an eastbound lane of I-80 about 9:15 a.m., according to Sarpy County 911 dispatch. Ashland Fire & Rescue volunteers were also called to the scene and reported that one person was taken to St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln.

All three eastbound lanes were closed for more than two hours. Two of the lanes had reopened as of 1:30 p.m., according to a Nebraska State Patrol report on social media.

The name of the injured person was not released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

